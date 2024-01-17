Bitcoin down to $42,721 amid profit-taking

The cryptocurrency market remained mixed on Wednesday, with the market capitalization gaining 0.1 percent to reach $1.77 trillion.

As of 1305 hours GMT, the price of Bitcoin, the world’s oldest and most valued cryptocurrency, slipped to $42,721 with a decrease of 0.8 percent in the last 24 hours. The market capitalization of the biggest crypto has reached $837.6 billion with this decrease. Bitcoin has been 4.4 percent down in the past seven days.

Profit booking was evident in the past 24 hours as Bitcoin almost slipped below $42,000. However, a quick bullish phase followed, propelling the price to $43,500 before consolidating under $43,000. Bitcoin’s next hurdle stands at the $43,918 resistance level, with the earlier safety net at $42,510. While the excitement from Bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) seemed to have fizzled out of late, BTC and most other coins managed to stay largely stable, without worrisome fluctuations.

On the other hand, Ether (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, inched up by 0.4 percent to reach $2,551. With this increase in price, the market capitalization of ETH has reached $306.8 billion. ETH has gained 8.3 percent of its value during the last seven days. Ether has experienced steady gains, coupled with a significant 30 percent surge in trading volume over the last day.

However, Binance Coin (BNB) price decreased by 1.5 percent to reach $314. The market capitalization of BNB has reached $48.4 billion with this decrease. BNB has gained 8 percent of its value during the last seven days.

On the other hand, Solana price increased by 5.4 percent to reach $102. With this increase in price, its market capitalization has reached $44.2 billion. SOL has gained 8.8 percent of its value during the last seven days.