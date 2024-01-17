Shaheen Afridi speaks out after T20I series loss against New Zealand

Pakistan T20I captain Shaheen Afridi opened up about Pakistan’s third consecutive defeat and his decision to bowl first during the third T20I against New Zealand in Dunedin.

“This ground’s history, both in international and domestic cricket, showed us that chasing is easier here. After consultation as a team, we thought it would be better to bowl first.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t deliver in the powerplay as a bowling unit, and our bowling has collapsed in these three games. However, we need to give this team time if we are to think about the big events ahead,” Afridi said after the match.

“Babar Azam proved how good he is once again and played 3 best innings in 3 matches. Yes, he wasn’t able to finish the game but to do that, you need some help to take the game deep,” Shaheen Afridi stated.