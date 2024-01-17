Pakistan beat China in Olympic qualifying match

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan pulled off a hard-earned 2-0 win over China in their second Pool A match in Oman on late Tuesday. In what was a closely fought match up it took until the third quarter for the deadlock to be broken when Abu Bakar Mehmood struck in the 42nd minute via a penalty corner. With nine minutes to go, young Abdul Rehman scored another goal for Pakistan to make it 2-0. In Group A Pakistan are placed with England, China and Malaysia. They will next face Malaysia on Thursday.Pakistan will have to finish in the top three in Oman to secure a place at Paris this summer.