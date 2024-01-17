Walk held against use of plastic shopping bags

A walk was organized here in the Cantonment area against the use of plastic shopping bags and to create awareness about the cleanliness of the city.

Cantonment Executive Officer of the Cantonment Board Azra Bakht was leading the walk, which was also attended by President of Anjuman Tajraan Cantt Bazar Chaudhry Jameel Ahmad, General Secretary Muhammad Zeeshan, Incharge Cleanliness Staff of the Bazar Syed Riaz Hussain Shah, and a number of traders.

The participants of the walk were carrying placards inscribed with environment-friendly slogans, including ‘Cleanliness is half faith, ‘Plastic bags are enemies of the environment, and ‘Put the trash in dustbins’, etc.

Speaking on the occasion, President of Anjuman Tajran Cantt Bazaar Area Chaudhry Jameel Ahmed said the ban on the use of plastic bags by the Cantonment Board and the walk to create awareness about cleanliness in the Cantt Board area were a good initiative, adding that the traders were standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the Cantonment Board to make this campaign successful.

The traders would extend all possible support for the purpose, he assured. Azra Bakht, while addressing the participants, said the cantonment board was fulfilling its responsibilities for cleanliness, and the cleanliness situation would be further improved in the area.

This walk was aimed at creating awareness among the masses and traders about the hazardous effects of plastic bags on the environment so that they should also fulfill their responsibilities for keeping the environment clean.

She said the plastic bags also cause blockage of drains, and their use must be stopped.

She commended the traders’ assurance of extending their cooperation to the Cantt Board regarding the prevention of plastic bag usage.