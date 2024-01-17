PPP chief pays tribute to Fazil Rahu

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed heartfelt admiration on Wednesday as he commemorated the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Fazil Rahu in his hometown Rahooki.

In a press release from the Media Cell Bilawal House, Bilawal Bhutto paid glowing tributes, stating, “On the solemn occasion of his martyrdom, we honor Shaheed Fazil Rahu—an embodiment of hope for the oppressed, an unwavering advocate for farmers, and a courageous ally of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

“Highlighting Shaheed Fazil Rahu’s enduring legacy, Bilawal Bhutto emphasized the visionary leadership of the late figure, underscoring his unwavering commitment to social justice and the rights of farmers. He remarked, “Shaheed Fazil Rahu’s indomitable spirit and dedication to the cause will forever echo in our hearts, symbolizing a beacon of inspiration for generations to come.”