Grand Art Fest curated by Pomme Amina Gohar held in Karachi

Phenomena announced an immersive event Galliyon Ke Rang a street art festival which was held in Karachi from January 11-14, at 5pm at The Port Grand, celebrating the vibrant spirit of Karachi.

This extraordinary event invited attendees to step into a world where art meets the streets, cultures converge and imagination knows no bounds. From visual art installations to live performances, the event showcased a diverse array of creative expressions.

“True art, the purest expression of creativity, doesn’t dwell behind closed doors. It belongs to the street, where vibrant ideas breathe freely, painting the world with the colours of imagination,” curator Pomme Amina Gohar said.

Phenomena is dedicated to promoting art, culture and unity within our community.

Through events like this, we strive to create spaces where creativity flourishes and diverse voices find harmony. Participating artists included Amin Gulgee, Abdul Jabbar Gul, AS Rind, Jimmy Engineer, Yousuf Bashir Qureshi, Muna Siddiqui, Madiha Hyder, Sanki King, Munawar Ali, Sheema Khan, Fatima Khalid, Aliya Faizi, Obaidur Rehman, Umaina Khan, Affan Tariq, Bilal Jabbar, Syed Sajjaduddin, Syeda Sheeza Ali, Talha Ansari, Behram Farooqui, Aswad Anees, Nimra Shoaib, Zahra Arif, Zainab Hassan, M Jawad Hassan, Gabriella Brinsmead, Hina Tabassum and Rameez Abdul.

The highlights of the festival were art installations, graffiti, street murals, live painting, performance art, emerging art and digital and immersive creativity. The participating universities were Indus Valley School of Art & Architecture, Department of Visual Studies, University of Karachi, Arts Council Institute of Arts & Crafts, Karachi School of Art and Mehrwan Art Academy Lyari.

The event was graced by esteemed artists and experienced individuals from the art world. As the evening unfolded, live mural paintings where visitors were invited to join in the creative exercise were displayed.

The art festival featured children Art Workshops by esteemed professors.

Thought-provoking panel discussion on the street art in Pakistan in 2023 were held.

Distinguished senior artists shared their perspectives, enriching our understanding of the evolving artistic realm.

Intimate talks and interviews with leading artists, each delving into their unique artistic journeys were held.

Some of the innovative additions at the festival were Interactive Street Murals, Augmented Reality Showcase that incorporated cutting-edge technology by integrating augmented reality elements into select artworks. This fusion of traditional and modern art forms offered a multisensory experience.

Community Art Spaces were dedicated areas where attendees collaborated on community art projects, fostering a sense of togetherness and cultural appreciation.

There was an Art Bazaar too that created a marketplace where emerging artists can display and sell their creations, fostering direct connections between artists and art enthusiasts.