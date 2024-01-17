Kamaal R Khan questions ‘Fighter’ trailer

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK slammed the makers of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Fighter’ for selling the anti-Pakistan narrative once again in the trailer.

The three-minute-long trailer of the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Fighter’, starring A-list actors Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, was unveiled by the makers on Monday morning.

While a number of Pakistani celebrities expressed their discontent over the explicit anti-Pakistan narrative of the film, revolving around the 2019 Pulwama attack, seems like not many Indians aren’t pleased with the bold statements and aggression either. Reviewing the trailer in his latest YouTube video, actor-producer and self-proclaimed movie critic, KRK, also shared his two cents on the same and pointed out the statements mouthed by Roshan’s Shamsher ‘Patty’ Pathania, terming it ‘anything by the language of an Airforce Officer’.

He even drew comparisons between Padukone’s character Minni and a similar portrayal of Kangana Ranaut in her Box Office disaster ‘Tejas’ and predicted that the ‘frivolous’ flick would also be a flop on ticket windows.

He said that emotions are being exploited in the name of patriotism by the makers, showing the Indo-Pak war narrative, however, believed that the audience is not the fool to buy it once again.

Questioning the idea of Pakistan being the constant target in all the patriotism-loaded Bollywood films, KRK asked, “I fail to understand why only Pakistan is bombed in every film, why not try doing the same to China, because we have the same issues with China as well? So why only target Pakistan every time?”

He continued, “Also, as shown in every second Bollywood film, a bunch of officers destroy the whole of Pakistan then what is the point of millions being expensed in defence budget and weapons for the security of India? Just send a Hrithik or Vidyut every six months to do the job.”

Concluding his opinion, Khan questioned if Pakistan has been destroyed multiple times by Bollywood heroes, then how come the country is back as the topic in every other film.

Apart from Roshan and Padukone in their maiden collaboration, the aerial actioner, co-written and directed by filmmaker Siddharth Anand, also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Akshay Oberoi and Talat Aziz.

The title is scheduled to hit theatres on January 25, coinciding with Indian Republic Day.