Worldwide searches for ‘The Bear’ explode following award wins and nominations

Analysis of Google search data by No Deposit Bonus Codes Guide NoDepositRewards,com has revealed that worldwide searches for ‘watch The Bear’ have surged by 274 percent over a 12-month timeframe, following several nominations and wins at the Emmys and Golden Globes.

The comedy-drama television series follows young chef Carmy, played by Jeremy Allen White, who returns home to Chicago from working in a New York Michelin-star restaurant to take over his family sandwich shop after the death of his brother.

Christopher Storer’s ‘The Bear’ prevailed at the Emmys on January 15 by receiving a total of six awards for its first season, including best comedy series, best writing for a comedy series and best directing for a comedy series, where the show was up against the popular ‘Ted Lasso’ in all categories. Additionally, Jeremy Allen White won best leading actor in a comedy series, Ebon Moss-Bachrach was named best supporting actor in a comedy series, and Ayo Edebiri received best supporting actress in a comedy series.

Prior to this, the hit series won four awards at the Creative Arts Emmys on January 6th, with best casting for a comedy series being one of these, as well as taking home three awards from the Golden Globes on January 7th for its second season, which includes Jeremy Allen White winning best performance by a male actor in a musical or comedy TV series. On top of this, Jeremy Allen White has witnessed his Instagram followers grow by 614,469 since January 6 when the Creative Emmy Awards took place; his success at the awards, combined with the world’s reaction to his recent Calvin Klein ads which dropped on January 4, have visibly contributed to his popularity with the public.