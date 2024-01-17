Meghan Markle and Harry’s wedding named more influential than William and Kate’s

With 2023 seeing some of the biggest A-List stars tying the knot, new research reveals which of the most popular celebrity weddings of all time, were Googled the most in 2023.

Taking a list of over 100 of the most influential married stars from 1923 to 2023, experts at Chapel of the Flowers used SEO tools, AHREFs and Google Keyword Planner, to analyse the search volumes for celebrity weddings in each state as well as America as a whole, to establish which celebrity weddings have caused the most intrigue this year.

A spokesperson for Chapel of the Flowers said: “Celebrities are known for igniting huge trends and their weddings are no exception. While today’s stars are no doubt leading the way, taking a close look at the historic ceremonies held in the last 100 years, it’s incredibly fascinating to see which weddings and couples are still popular in 2023. It’s evident that there is space for both smaller scale weddings and more opulent weddings with a mix of Las Vegas ceremonies and grand royal weddings making the top 10.”

Getting hitched to each other in 2022, the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is officially the most Googled celebrity wedding of the year, from the study. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding is next on the list, followed closely by the late Queen Elizabeth II’s wedding to Prince Philip from 1947 – highlighting just how popular the late Queen still is today.

Interestingly, royal weddings prove to be exceedingly popular in 2023, with the wedding of Charles and Diana, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Prince William and Kate Middleton all taking a spot in the top ten list. Alongside modern-day celebrity weddings such as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s in 2014 and Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s wedding in 2018, Hollywood legend Elvis Presley’s wedding to Priscilla Presley still receives 18,200 monthly searches in America in 2023. The same goes for screen icon Marilyn Monroe, who’s wedding to Joe DiMaggio is searched on average 13,000 times across America each month in 2023.

When it comes to wedding locations, our research shows that Las Vegas is the most frequently used location amongst celebrities. With stars such as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow and Elvis and Priscilla all having their nuptials in Sin City. The love for a Las Vegas wedding extends throughout the country, with 5,200 searches being made each month by Americans for a classic Vegas wedding.

Despite popular celebrities of today such as Kourtney Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez taking the top spots in terms of public interest, many weddings that took place decades ago still appear to resonate with many today.

The oldest wedding on the list is that of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. In 1947, Queen Elizabeth II who was still a princess at the time, wore a dress designed by Norman Hartnell when she married Philip Mountbatten in London. Despite the ceremony taking place over 70 years ago, over 78,000 searches are made each month across America regarding the royal nuptials and thus ranks as 2023’s third most searched celebrity wedding.

Elvis Presley’s Las Vegas wedding to long-time partner Priscilla Beaulieu also makes the list. With 18,249 monthly searches made each month for the wedding, interest has peaked this year for Priscilla Presley in particular with the release of Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, hitting theatres this year. This movie comes after Baz Luhrmann’s hit biopic, Elvis from 2022, with both movies showcasing the glamorous wedding between the pair.

Silver screen goddesses, Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn’s weddings still pique public interest in 2023, with their respective weddings to partners Joe DiMaggio and Mel Ferrer appearing in the final rankings. They rank alongside their fellow classic Hollywood actress, Elizabeth Taylor and her weddings to Richard Burton.

Both of Jacqueline Kennedy-Onassis’ weddings ranked on the list, with her 1953 wedding to John F Kennedy being searched 5,400 times each month across America and her wedding to business tycoon Aristotle Onassis in 1968 is searched 2,300 times each month.