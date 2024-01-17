We must strive unless Palestine is free: Susan

Celebrities and well-known figures in global entertainment are using their platforms more frequently to call for an urgent ceasefire as Israeli apartheid continues to persecute Palestinians.

Oscar-winning American actor Susan Sarandon has once again advocated for the liberation of Palestine, joining the throng of ardent opponents of Israel.

Thelma & Louise star, who is well-known for her anti-war activism, posted a carousel image to her Instagram page that featured a short video of a demonstration in favour of Palestine that took place in Washington.

In the video, a sizable gathering of demonstrators is seen waving Palestinian flags. Some of them are donning the traditional black-and-white keffiyeh scarf, which has come to represent Palestinian resistance worldwide.

In addition to the video, Sarandon posted a photo of herself standing next to philosopher and critic Cornel West, a recent third-party contender for the US presidency in 2024.

“Standing with the hundreds of thousands of people for Palestine in Washington, DC today,” the actor captioned the photo.

Declaring unequivocally once more her support for the liberation of Palestine, Sarandon emphasised the growing number of people killed by Israeli violence.

The actor from Atlantic City said, “Until Palestine is free, we must give witness. At least 10,000 of the over 23,357 fatalities were children. Put an end to the violence now.

The talented actor stated, “You don’t have to be Palestinian to care about what’s happening in Gaza,” in a previous post on X last year. I support Palestine. Until everyone is free, none is truly free.”