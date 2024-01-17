Saboor pens birthday wish for Sajal

Showbiz A-lister Saboor Aly penned the most adorable yet relatable birthday wish for her elder sister Sajal Aly. Taking to her Instagram handle in the early hours of Wednesday, Saboor posted a wholesome video of the intimate midnight celebration for the 30th birthday of her sister, Sajal Aly. Sharing a clip of the ‘Kuch Ankahi’ star cutting her birthday cake slice amid the wishes at a Lahore restaurant and quirkily feeding the whole thing to herself, the ‘Amanat’ actor wrote, “Happy Birthday to the one who stole my clothes, my makeup, and my sanity, but I still love you to bits.” “May this year be full of everything you wish for,” she added with a hands heart and a princess emoji. A number of celebrities including Kinza Hashmi, Saad Qureshi, Tara Mehmood, Mathira and Abeer Iftekhar among others were seen pouring love and birthday wishes for Sajal in the comments section of the post. On the work front, the birthday girl was last seen in the blockbuster drama serial ‘Kuch Ankahi’, her maiden TV outing for the year 2023, co-starring Shehryar Munawar and Bilal Abbas Khan.