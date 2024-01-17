People will suffer if a person is imposed for fourth time: Bilawal

In an apparent reference to the rivalry between PML-N and PTI, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Tuesday that the former will face the same circumstances that the latter is facing today.

Bilawal, while speaking to a public gathering in Naudero, said that the PPP had always exposed the ‘selected’ governance system, adding that his party also thwarted PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s dream of self-appointing himself as the ‘Ameer Al Momineen’ (leader of the faithful).

“No one has any sense or concern about the worsening situation of the country,” the PPP scion said, adding that terrorists were raising their heads again. “They have been invited to come and settle in Karachi,” he added. Bilawal stated that the current political climate in Pakistan has proved detrimental for the wellbeing of the country, adding that political instability will damage the country, economy, the federation and also the entire governance system.

He went on to say that the people will suffer if a “person is imposed” on them for the fourth time. “If a person is imposed for the fourth time, it will harm the people,” said the PPP chief.

These comments by the young PPP politician – who is set to contest his second general elections on February 8 – came during his election campaign rally in Naudero, a town in Sindh’s Larkana district. With just a few weeks left in the country’s crucial general polls, Bilawal was addressing a charged crowd in his native town emphasising on the party’s belief in democracy.

The former foreign minister, in his speech, said his party had fought against all the forces that wanted to attack the rights of the people.

You have to reach every door by becoming my voice and representative. Convey my message and manifesto. Help PPP succeed in forming a people’s government and not one of the old politics of politicians,” said Bilawal.

Earlier, addressing another public rally of the party at the Bahawalpur Hockey Stadium last week, Bilawal said that when someone is out to hunt a tiger, a bat is rendered redundant, and only the arrow works. He added “This is the season of hunting, and the people have to prove that ‘Aaj Bhi Bhutto Zinda Hai’ (even today, Bhutto is alive), by stamping the symbol of the arrow [in the general elections] on Feb 8.”