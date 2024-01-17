Maryam Nawaz foresees ‘lion’ roaring on February 8

Maryam Nawaz, Chief Organiser of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), on Wednesday declared that February 8 will resound with the roar of the “lion”, her party’s election symbol.

Addressing a rally in Lahore’s Gajju Matta, Maryam expressed gratitude for the warm reception, stating, “Gajju Matta, I thank you wholeheartedly for your overwhelming welcome. You have chosen me, and in return, I promise to serve day and night for the welfare of the people if you help bring victory to the lion.”

She highlighted the infrastructure developments in Lahore by PML-N, particularly the sight of Speedo Bus service on Ferozepur Road and the Orange Line train, attributing them as symbols of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s dedicated service to the people of Lahore.

“We want to tell Lahore that when the opponents sat idle, the PML-N established records of service. The Orange Line could not become operational earlier due to [former Chief Justice] Saqib Nisar,” she remarked.

The PML-N leader said that there was no one to even pick up trash in Lahore during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). “On February 8, we will lift the downtrodden and throw the intruders out of Lahore,” she added.

Maryam declared that PML-N would change the destiny of Pakistan and Lahore. “Only the lion will roar in Lahore on February 8. Congratulations in advance to all of you.”

She also urged people to not sit at home on election day, urging them to vote for PML-N to make Pakistan a prosperous country.

