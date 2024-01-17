Imran, Bushra indicted

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, along with his wife Bushra Bibi, faced indictment on Tuesday in the ongoing unlawful marriage case.

The special court, presided over by Senior Civil Judge Qudratullah, conducted the hearing within the premises of Adiala Jail. The court adjourned further proceedings until January 18.

The case was initiated by Khawar Maneka, Bushra’s ex-husband, who accused her of serious offenses, including marrying Khan without completing the iddat-a compulsory waiting period-and committing adultery. During the hearing, the court inquired about Bushra’s presence in the court, to which the lawyer responded that she had left the court early due to deteriorating health and had to go to the hospital. The court expressed its displeasure at Bushra’s departure without prior information, emphasising the need for commitment to court proceedings.

Judge Qudratullah remarked that warrants were considered for Bushra’s absence yesterday but were not issued for her lawyer, Latif Khosa, clarifying that exemptions should be granted only for genuine reasons.

The court sought a report from jail authorities regarding Bushra’s arrival and departure, questioning whether she walked or was picked up. Jail officials confirmed that she arrived at 11:13am and returned at 1:42pm on her own.

Following the arguments, the court read the charge sheet and officially indicted both Khan and his wife.