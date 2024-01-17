JIT to identify haters targeting SC judges online

The caretaker federal government Tuesday formed a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate a “malicious” social media campaign launched against the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s judges. “The federal government has been pleased to constitute a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in terms of Section 30 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016,” the notification from the Ministry of Interior read. The notification said that the six-member inter-institution probe team will be headed by the Federal Investigation Agency’s Additional Director General (Cyber Crime Wing). Moreover, it will include senior officials from the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), DIG Islamabad Capital Territory Police, and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority. A co-opted official will also be a member. The team comprising senior officials has been tasked to ascertain facts behind malicious social media campaigns attempting to “malign the image of honourable judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan”, the notification said.