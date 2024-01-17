New ECP secretary appointed ahead of election 2024

Following the resignation of Omar Hamid, new Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) secretary has been appointed ahead of general elections 2024, a private TV channel reported on Tuesday.

According to official notification, Dr Syed Asif Hussain has been appointed as secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja has appointed Asif Hussain, a 22nd-grade officer as the secretary ECP for the duration of one year. The development came after the commission approved the resignation of Omar Hamid as Election Commission of Pakistan secretary. The Commission earlier refuted reports regarding the resignation of ECP secretary Omar Hamid.

The events unfolded when the Election Commission completed all preparations to hold polling for the National and Provincial assemblies next month. Talking to state-run Tv, ECP Spokesperson Syed Nadeem Haider urged the general public to exercise their right to vote on polling day. The spokesperson mentioned that election symbols have been allocated to the contesting candidates, and the ECP is set to start the printing of ballot papers.