Women candidates contesting on general seats

The general election of Pakistan 2024 is just around the corner, political parties have nominated their candidates, and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has assigned electoral symbols. Notably, women candidates are actively participating in the male-dominated electoral landscape.

Pakistan witnessed a surge in registered voters to 127 million from 106 million with an impressive increase of 11.74 million women, compared to 9.28 male voters, to the electoral figures recorded in the previous general election in 2018.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has taken a progressive step by allocating six general seat tickets to female candidates including PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Saira Afzal Tarar, Nosheen Iftikhar, Shazra Mansab Ali, Tehmina Doultana, and Syeda Shehrbanu Bukhari.

This move reflects a positive shift towards gender inclusivity in the political sphere, paving the way for increased female representation in the upcoming electoral process. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) fielded Nafisa Shah and Shazia Marri as ticket holders in National Assembly general seats. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) issued ‘record’ National Assembly tickets to 21 women.

In Punjab, former MNA Iman Tahir Sadiq from Attock, former MPA Seemabia Tahir from Rawalpindi, former adviser to Prime Minister Usman Dar from Sialkot Rehana Imtiaz Dar, former MNA from Lahore Alia Hamza Malik, former provincial minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Sidra Faisal from Kasur, Mehr Bano Qureshi daughter of Shah Mahmood Qureshi from Multan, Ayesha Nazir Jatt daughter of former MNA Nazir Jatt from Vahari, Mrs. Talat Basra wife of Shaukat Basra from Bahawalnagar, former MNA Kanwal Shuzab from Bahawalpur.

PTI allotted National Assembly tickets to Mrs. Qamar Javed Waraich from Rahim Yar Khan (RYK), Mrs. Humira Ahmad Khan from Muzaffargarh, Mrs. Anbar Majeed Niazi, wife of ex-MNA Majeed Niazi from Layyah, former minister Zartaj Gul Wazir from Dera Ghazi Khan (D.I. Khan).

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) issued National Assembly tickets to Umbreen Malik from Khairpur, Hamida Masood Shah from Sanghar, Maherul Nasa Baloch from Tharparkar, Nazish Fatima Bhatti from Matiari, Rozeena Bhutto from Tando Ulyar, Shabana Nawab Bajarani from Dadu and former MNA Shandana Gulzar was given ticket from Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa NA-30 Peshawar.

IPP Firdous Ashiq Awan has been contesting elections from NA-130 of SIalkot.