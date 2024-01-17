Imran vows to give opponents ‘big shock’ on Feb 8

pti Imran KhanDespite recent setbacks, Imran Khan, the founder and former chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Wednesday vowed to give political opponents a “big shock” on election day despite the recent Supreme Court ruling upholding the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to strip his party of its iconic “bat” symbol.

The top court’s verdict on Saturday favoured the ECP, leading to the PTI losing its ‘bat’ symbol just weeks before the elections

Consequently, PTI candidates will now contest the elections independently, each with distinctive electoral symbols. The party also forfeited the right to reserved seats for women and minorities.

“Chief Justice is a Muslim and Allah Almighty has asked Muslims not to harbour excessive hatred even towards enemies. The Holy Quran is for all and our job is to remind,” Imran remarked while talking to the media in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail. Khan said that democracy was being bulldozed in Pakistan as per the London Plan -an alleged conspiracy to sideline his party and to end the cases lodged against his archrival, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif.

Questioning who stole the footage of Core Commander House, Islamabad High Court and the GHQ attack, Khan asserted, “People are not naive; they know who possesses the means to steal the footage. May 9 events were part of the London Plan.”

PTI founder alleged that the Election Commission of Pakistan, the police and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) were also part of the London Plan. “People are kidnapped and tortured, and if they do not comply, they end up in the ICU,” he added.

Former PTI chairman said that the top and second tier leadership of PTI has been removed from the political arena and his party’s election symbol bat has been snatched. “They are still afraid because people cannot be stopped,” he said and added that he has a “Plan C” up his sleeves and another plan as well.