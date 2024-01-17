JUI-F cannot run election campaign in KP

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal leader Hafiz Hamdullah on Tuesday claimed that JUI-F is ‘barred’ from carrying out the election campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ahead of the general election 2024. “Pamphlets are being distributed in KP with warnings not to allow JUI-F corner meetings,” Hafiz Hamdullah said while exclusively talking to a private TV channel. The JUI-F leader said the security situation is not ideal in KP, JUI-F candidates cannot go outside for election work in the evening. Commenting on PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Hafiz Hamdullah hoped that the three-time former premier would not repeat the mistakes he had made in the past. Coming into power through “lotas” (turncoats) is not “asooli” (principal) politics but “wasooli” (payback) politics, the JUI-F stalwart said. He urged all the political parties to ensure no space for “lotacracy” in democracy. Haifz Hamdullah said coming into power through power politics instead of masses, is not a good omen for democracy.