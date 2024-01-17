Rashid arrested again after securing bail in 11 cases

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid was arrested on Tuesday in a case related to the May 9 riots, shortly after he secured bail in 11 other related cases including the GHQ attack case. The court had reserved judgment on the bail requests of 24 people, including three PTI candidates and Rashid a day earlier. Besides Rashid, ATC Judge Malik Ijaz Asif also approved interim bail for former deputy speaker of the Punjab Assembly Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi and other PTI workers in cases linked to the riots. Rashid’s bail was subject to the payment of a surety bond worth Rs100,000. The AML chief’s lawyer, Advocate Sardar Abdul Razzaq, mentioned earlier today that bail was confirmed in two cases, with the decision for the remaining 10 cases expected shortly. Interim bail was anticipated for the remaining cases due to similar allegations and evidence.