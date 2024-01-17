COAS commends POF Wah’s contribution to national defence

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday paid a significant visit to the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) in Wah, a crucial hub for the nation’s defence production, the military said.

The visit aimed to gain insights into POF’s production capabilities, its role in meeting the defence needs of the Pakistan Armed Forces, and its potential for export, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During his visit, the COAS was briefed on various aspects of POF’s operations, including its contributions to the national defence through the development and production of a wide range of military equipment. The army chief had the opportunity to witness firsthand the testing and trials of indigenously designed and manufactured weapons and ammunition, showcasing the organisation’s commitment to innovation and self-reliance.

Addressing the officers and staff of POF, Gen Munir applauded their dedicated efforts in bolstering the security and economy of Pakistan, emphasising the pivotal role of POF as the primary defence industry in the country. He acknowledged the significance of indigenous and local industries in the path to national progress.

“The path to national progress is defined by indigenous and local industries like POF Wah. We will continue to work for self-reliance and the adoption of the latest technology, which is essential towards ensuring reliability and strengthening the defence of Pakistan,” remarked the army chief.

Genl Munir’s visit highlighted the military’s commitment to promoting self-sufficiency and technological advancement in the defence sector. The COAS emphasised the need for continuous efforts to enhance the capabilities of indigenous defense industries, aligning with the broader goal of ensuring Pakistan’s defence is built on reliable and cutting-edge technology. Upon his arrival, the COAS was received by the Chairman of POF Wah.