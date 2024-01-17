PTI seeks early hearing of Imran’s Toshakhana plea in SC

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) requested the Supreme Court for an early hearing on party founder Imran Khan’s application against his disqualification in the Toshakhana case. Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa replied that the court can look into what possible relief can be given to the PTI founder in connection to the request for an early hearing after the application is filed in court. However, the chief justice told the PTI counsel, Latif Khosa, that “you accuse us outside the court but seek relief when here”. “We came to seek a level playing field in the elections, but due to the decision of the court’s January 13 decision, the party has practically disintegrated,” replied Khosa and added that the party was also deprived of its “special and reserved seats”. He further said that the party no longer expects justice from the judiciary. Separately, PTI founder Imran Khan moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against his jail trial in the Toshakhana and Al Qadir Trust case on Tuesday. The former prime minister filed the petitions against the jail trial notification of both cases in the high court. The petition stated that the notifications of jail trials in the cases, issued on November 14 and 28 respectively, were invalid and malicious. Imran prayed that the jail trial notifications be nullified along and urged the court to issue a stay order to halt the proceedings. The PTI founder made the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed and others party in both the petitions filed in IHC.