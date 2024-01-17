Torkham border: Visa mandatory for commercial vehicle drivers

Visa documents has been made mandatory for the drivers of commercial vehicles entering into Pakistan at the Pakistan-Afghanistan Torkham border,

Earlier, those drivers could enter Pakistan with a passport only. After an announcement by the government of Pakistan, passengers and commercial convoys are allowed only through a passport and visa.

In this regard, special measures are being taken to ensure the flow of two-way traffic at the Torkham border in a legal manner. Officials of the two countries recently held a meeting at the Torkham border to discuss travel documents for legal transit, and agreed that passports and visas should be required for transit from both countries.

These important measures are aimed at stabilizing trade legally, improving security, and preventing smuggling. Meanwhile, traders and truck drivers welcomed the move after both countries announced the legal documents. A driver said this would benefit both the countries and the business community. “We are very happy at such an initiative.” The Visa Implementation Stamp is used worldwide as per the law. Over here, both the businessmen and the people will be equally benefited by the visa stamp, said Customs Inspector Alam Zeb. With the new visa policy of the government, it would be easy to keep a record of those coming and going through the border, FIA in-charge Inamul Haque said.