A big story on Pakistan’s social media yesterday was PTI Senior Vice Chairman Sher Afzal Marwat’s transition. The way he dropped a bombshell revelation of suspending his election campaign in Sindh, on the heels of which an about-turn saw him urging the workers “to deal with the satanic forces at (their) own,” marked a desperate attempt by a novice to get in tune with the political charades. However, his party cannot afford to turn a blind eye to all of his grievances. Being at the forefront of the existential battles, especially when most of the party leadership had huddled behind the scenes or parted ways was no small feat.

Today, when all odds are stacked against their party, two senior leaders should have realised the services he had rendered to their narrative before casting aspersions on his standing in the party. Has PTI spokesperson Raoof Hassan rightly earned his wings and done a fantastic job in spelling out founder Imran Khan’s view of the undergoing events that he wishes to cut the legs out from under another office-bearer? If he has spent the last few months excellently serving as a bridge for the PTI, state and millions of supporters his party claims to hold sway over, he may be justified in disowning Mr Marwat but as things stand, these warring lines are not serving anyone. Mr Hassan’s own credentials reek of a political controversy. Brother to a PML(N)’s blue-eyed federal caretaker minister and having a chequered past as part of former federal minister Shibli Faraz does not provide him with much breathing space when it comes to washing dirty linen in public.

Spats between the fledgling leadership are only providing an unneeded yet extremely effective piece of good fortune to the other players in the race. Misery is already abounding as the independent candidates have been issued instructions to not make use of pictures or references to other political leaders in the campaigns. Stripped of its electoral symbol and increasingly losing the opportunity to launch an effective campaign, thanks to crackdowns and arbitrary detentions, founder Imran Khan seems to be running out of options. At this time, only a united second-tier leadership could spell a miracle for the supporters if they stood and worked in unison. This ongoing war of narratives is the last thing they need merely weeks before the most crucial exam of their lifetime. *