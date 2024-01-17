PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has decided to go all guns blazing in all directions now that the campaign for general polls 2024 has entered its final leg.

Taking a swipe at the Imran Khan-led government for dashing his intelligence chief, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, to Afghanistan in 2021, he thundered, “we didn’t think [about the consequences] when we were having a cup of tea in Kabul.” Having been a victim of terrorism himself, the Bhutto scion has, on numerous occasions, registered his protest against talks with the TTP, lamenting the absence of parliament’s will in the process as “a betrayal ofthe blood of the martyrs.” However, before promising heavens to the people who have already rendered innumerable sacrifices to those whose thirst for their blood remains perpetually insatiated, he first needs to answer a long list of questions pertaining to his own stint as the country’s foreign minister.

It is a heartening development, indeed, that no politician appears ready to sit back and let the militant organisations orchestrate a gory show to their liking but would they actually be able to deliver when it is their turn at the wheel remains to be seen? If the state finds some twisted window to extend yet another olive branch, would the ruling elite be ready to acknowledge that they are forgiving thousands of murders and paving the ground for countless more?

From 2009 to 2022, these truces have been very passionately sought by a variety of administrations only for them to make merry on their way back to bite the nation. If the young leader manages to convince people he is a force to be reckoned with, which is a daunting task by itself, he would have a tremendously hard time living up to these promises.

Between wiping out the presence of militant outfits in Karachi, securing borders, forcing Kabul to withdraw support from TTP and addressing the security concerns for the 240 million, there is definitely a lot that needs to be done. *