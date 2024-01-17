

Economy and diplomacy were destroyed by running the bat for 4 years., Shahbaz Sharif

Karachi (Web Desk) Former Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, the president of Muslim League-N, has said in an interview that the false cases of Nawaz Sharif were ended by the courts, not me. The economy and diplomacy were destroyed by running the bat for 4 years.

He injured his opponents by wielding the bat. He wished to wield the bat for the development and prosperity of the country, the conditions of the country would have been completely different today.

May 9 treason cases are serious in which the founder of PTI is under arrest Nawaz Sharif won the 2018 election with excellent performance.

We had a clear majority in Punjab. This election was taken away from Nawaz Sharif through rigging.

Millions of people of Pakistan were robbed of the journey of development and prosperity in 2013. In 5 years, the economy was ruined, inflation was at historic levels due to wrong decisions. No effort was spared to destroy diplomatic relations. Especially our brother and friendly countries. The relationship with was badly damaged.

The written promises made to the IMF were flouted. Today’s situation is different compared to the 2018 election. They are going to the election on the basis of development and prosperity.

Nawaz Sharif was winning the 2018 election despite being imprisoned. He was not winning the election because of anyone’s support or debt. Allah was giving us this honor as a result of Nawaz Sharif’s government’s hard work day and night.