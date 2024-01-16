Pakistan, Saudi Arabia joint military exercises kick off

Marking a new chapter in military cooperation, a contingent of the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) arrived at Lahore Air Base this week, kicking off a comprehensive 45-day joint training exercise with the Pakistan Army.

This collaboration aims to enhance tactical skills, exchange valuable expertise, and further strengthen the longstanding military partnership between the two nations. Upon arrival, the Saudi contingent received a warm welcome from top Pakistani military officials, highlighting the mutual respect and camaraderie shared by the forces. The joint exercises will be conducted in two phases, with the first taking place at Okara Garrison and the second in Khairpur Tamewali.

According to officials, the training program will be multifaceted, encompassing a wide range of military skills and expertise. Soldiers from both countries will participate in drills covering tactical manoeuvres, combat operations, intelligence gathering, and other crucial military procedures. This comprehensive approach aims to ensure seamless interoperability between the two forces and prepare them for potential future challenges. The 45-day training program signifies a renewed commitment to strengthen the military partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. By sharing knowledge, building interoperability, and honing their skills together, both armies are equipping themselves to tackle future challenges and contribute to regional security.