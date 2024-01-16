Chinese envoy pledges cooperation with govt: Dar

Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar-Leader of the House in the Senate-met with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zedong where both sides agreed that the Pakistan-China iron brotherhood was the axis of peace, stability, and common prosperity in the region and beyond.

Senator Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan-China friendship and cooperation are very important for regional peace and development and Sin-Pak friendship has become a comprehensive strategic partnership-equally important for the prosperity, well-being, peace, and stability of the entire region. Senator Ishaq Dar visited the Chinese Embassy on the invitation of Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zedong wherein both sides discussed in detail the strengthening of existing economic and strategic cooperation and investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Senator Dar appreciated China’s continuous support to Pakistan during all kinds of difficult and crises and natural calamities. He said: “There are vast opportunities for further cooperation between the two countries in the fields of agriculture, trade, investment, IT and finance.” The Chinese Ambassador welcomed Senator Ishaq Dar’s sentiments of goodwill and friendship towards the Chinese people and government. The Chinese ambassador reiterated China’s commitment to work closely with the next elected government of Pakistan after the February 2024 general elections.