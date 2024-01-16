OEC plans to export workforce to Romania

Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HD) is set to export workforce to Romania in the different fields.

An official source told APP here on Tuesday, that Pakistan and Romania have strong ties in the different fields and working for mutual prosperity and development. Acknowledging Romania’s dynamic sectors and welcoming environment, he underlined the positive impact of the collaboration, providing not only employment opportunities but also fostering cultural exchange and understanding of each other.

Highlighting the achievements in this regard, he mentioned that 8,912 Pakistani workers have been employed in various sectors in Romania over the last five years. To a question, he highlighted the proactive role of the Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment in exploring job opportunities for Pakistani workers in Romania. He reaffirmed the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to enhance cooperation and stated that the government aims to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on labor migration with Romania.

This MoU will create a structured framework to facilitate safe, orderly, and regular labor migration and will address the impediments that may arise in the process.The source reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to establishing sustainable collaboration with Romanian employers to ensure lawful access to overseas employment opportunities for skilled and unskilled Pakistani workforce.