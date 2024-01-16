Emmys 2024 red carpet fashion

Lights, camera, fashion! The 2023 Emmy Awards finally arrived Jan. 15 after being pushed back from September due to the actors’ and writers’ strike. Though we’re two weeks into 2024, the ceremony honoured works by television’s best and brightest ranging from June 2022 to May 2023.

And you can bet celebrities dressed to impress for TV’s biggest night. Riley Keough, Ali Wong, pregnant Suki Waterhouse and more descended upon the Peacock Theatre in downtown Los Angeles Jan. 15 wearing only the finest designer duds.

From shimmering sequined gowns to dramatic dresses that are sheer genius, the red carpet was a runway as stars-we’re talking about Sheryl Lee Ralph, Katherine Heigl plus Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker-sashayed around in their head-turning looks. But some jaw-dropping gowns almost didn’t happen. As The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri said of her custom Louis Vuitton, “We had a last-minute fitting. A sort of mistake turned into a miracle.”

“They moulded it to me,” she told Live From E!: Emmys host Laverne Cox, “And we’re snatched and we’re loving it.”

As for Niecy Nash-who won for her performance in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story-she said she just “wanted to evoke romance and old Hollywood” with her custom Greta Constantine ensemble.

And the Emmy contenders were just as fierce as the fashion itself. Going into the award show, Succession led the pack of nominees with a whopping 27 nods, including Outstanding Drama Series, which it ultimately nabbed. Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Alexander Skarsgård, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck and J. Smith-Cameron all landed nominations in the major acting categories for their performances on the HBO series’ fourth and final season.

Still, it was a bit hard for the cast to say goodbye. “I was very upset,” Snook told The Los Angeles Times in March. “I felt a huge sense of loss, disappointment and sadness.” However, the Emmys provided the perfect opportunity for a reunion not just for the Roy family, but for the casts of Grey’s Anatomy and Ted Lasso. After all, the Apple TV+ comedy took its final bow in May 2023.

“To be nominated once is insanity, twice is nuts but for this to be a hat trick feels silly and proof that we live in a simulation,” Brett Goldstein, who played lovable curmudgeon Roy Kent on Ted Lasso, said in a statement when his Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nomination was announced in July. “What a ride this whole Lasso train has been, filled with magic.”