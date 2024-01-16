Hania breaks the Internet with her sari look

Showbiz A-lister Hania Aamir broke the internet with her pink saree look in the latest set of pictures on Instagram. Taking to her Instagram handle over the weekend, Hania Aamir treated her 11.7 million followers on the social site with some breath-taking pictures, as she decked up in a bright pink embellished saree, probably for a recently-attended wedding event. “Thank you to the stranger who took my pictures,” she wrote in the caption of the three-picture gallery, which sees the fashionista in a fuchsia saree with embellished borders and a multi-coloured, halter-neck blouse by designer Zara Shahjahan. She styled the contemporary fit with statement earrings and a matching stack of bangles, rounded off with sultry yet fresh makeup and middle-parted sleek hair. Thousands of her fans on Gram showered their love for the celebrity with likes and compliments on the now-viral post. Being the social media darling that she is, Aamir boasts a massive following on the photo and video sharing application, Instagram, where she keeps her fans updated with OOTDs, glimpses of travel adventures as well as her professional endeavours.