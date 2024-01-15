SC ‘operating under London plan’, alleges Imran

Former prime minister and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, asserted that the current developments in the country are part of what he refers to as the ‘London Plan’. He claimed that this plan extends to the Supreme Court, suggesting that the court is operating under the covert agreement.

Speaking informally with the media in Adiala Jail on Monday, Khan expressed his desire for Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, to reflect on the 8th verse of the fifth chapter of the Holy Quran. According to Khan, this verse emphasises avoiding excessive hatred towards enemies to ensure the administration of justice.

Khan contended that the recent decision by the apex court to set aside the January 10 order of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), which resulted in the PTI losing its iconic cricket bat symbol for the upcoming February 8 general elections, was a setback for the party. He said that there should have been a five-member bench to hear the party’s electoral symbol case.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had earlier invalidated the PTI’s intra-party polls on December 22, a decision contested by the party in the PHC. The PHC declared the ECP’s decision illegal, prompting the ECP to approach the Supreme Court, which ultimately ruled against the PTI’s symbol.

During the media interaction, Khan reiterated his claim that all unfolding events are part of the ‘London Plan.’ He emphasised his incarceration, the dismantling of the PTI, and the resolution of Nawaz Sharif’s case as components of this alleged plan. Khan maintained that these actions aim to portray that those in power are exempt from the law.

Khan reiterated his accusations that his imprisonment is a result of exposing individuals such as Donald Lu and General Bajwa. Dismissing the possibility of an electoral alliance with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), he specifically ruled out an alliance with PPP Chairman Bilawal.

The PTI founder criticised Nawaz Sharif, stating that Sharif never played a match without biased umpires. “Two of his umpires are still active… one of whom has given a no ball,” he said using a cricketing analogy.

Khan asserted that there is documented evidence of financial irregularities by Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, citing the acquisition of luxury cars at exceptionally low prices from Toshakhana – the state’s gift depository. He lamented the closure of cases against PML-N members while expressing frustration that new cases keep emerging for the PTI.

Imran Khan, who highlighted his 27 years of struggle for the party, predicted significant public discontent on February 8, the election day. He warned of a major blow to opposing parties and expressed concern that PTI candidates are being hindered from campaigning.

“They have no idea of people’s anger nothing can be hidden in the era of social media they will see people’s anger on February 8th and the condition of lotas (turncoats) will also be seen on February 8th I am predicting that they will suffer a major blow (on election day),” he warned.

Khan concluded by emphasising that despite challenges, the PTI remains resilient due to popular support. He claimed that external forces prevented him from participating in the party’s ticket allocation process, pointing out that even the register was not allowed to come to the jail for his consultation.