Petrol price slashed by Rs8

Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar-led caretaker government on Monday night slashed the price of petrol by Rs8 per litre and maintained high-speed diesel for the next fortnight.

The decision regarding the revised petroleum prices was given the green light by the caretaker prime minister, signifying the government’s commitment to mitigating financial burdens on the public, especially during a sensitive interim period. Following the significant drop, the new price of petrol is Rs259.34 per litre and Rs276.21 per litre for HSD.