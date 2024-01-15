PTI candidates opt for independent symbols, withdraw PTI-N tickets

In a surprising twist, candidates from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have formally requested the withdrawal of their Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Nazriati (PTI-N) tickets, submitting applications to the Returning Officers.

The move has sparked speculation about a strategic shift in the political landscape, with the candidates ditching the familiar bat symbol for a diverse array of sports equipment. The applications emphasize the desire for the allocation of independent candidate symbols. Responding to these requests, the Returning Officers have assigned independent symbols to the concerned candidates.

In Gujranwala, PTI candidate Rana Sajid Shaukat, contesting from NA-79, has opted for the wicket election symbol. Another PTI candidate, Arqam Khan, hailing from Gujranwala, secured the racket election symbol. Meanwhile, Ahmed Chatta, running from NA-66, obtained the bowl election symbol. Sohail Zafar Cheema, a PTI candidate in Gujranwala, was allotted the Piala election symbol, while Nasir Cheema received the rollercoaster election symbol. Additionally, Bilal Nasir Cheema, representing PTI, was given the stabilizer electoral symbol.

The applications, which emphasized the desire for independent candidate symbols, were duly reviewed by the Returning Officers, who subsequently approved the request for alternative electoral representations. Notable instances include PTI candidate Rana Sajid Shaukat from NA-79, who opted for the wicket election symbol. Similarly, in Gujranwala, Arqam Khan secured the racket election symbol, while Ahmed Chatta, PTI candidate from NA-66, was granted the bowl election symbol.

Sohail Zafar Cheema, another PTI candidate in Gujranwala, strategically chose the Piala election symbol, while Nasir Cheema opted for the rollercoaster symbol. Additionally, Bilal Nasir Cheema, a PTI candidate in the region, was allocated the stabilizer electoral symbol.

In Gujranwala, PTI candidate Arqam Khan received the racket symbol, and Ahmed Chatha from NA-66 was assigned the bowl symbol. Sohail Zafar Cheema secured the bowl election symbol, Nasir Cheema received the roller coaster symbol, and Bilal Nasir Cheema was allotted the stabilizer symbol.