PML-N leader quits party over ticket denial

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz woman leader has quit party after she was denied a PML-N ticket to contest the General Elections 2024, a private TV channel reported on Monday. As per details, PML-N Vice President Punjab Sumaira Malik also resigned from the basic party membership and withdrew from contesting the upcoming polls as an independent candidate. The development came after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz awarded ticket to Shakir Bashir from NA-87 and denied a ticket to Sumaira Malik from the same constituency of National Assembly. Yesterday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mir Aslam Rind also announced to quit the party after being ‘ignored’ from the party ticket for the General Elections 2024, announcing to contest the poll as an independent candidate. While leaving the party, Mir Aslam Rind accused the PML-N Balochistan President of doing ‘nepotism’ in

awarding the party tickets.