MQM-P to hold electioneering in ISB, RWP

As the General Elections 2024 inching closer, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) decided to expand its electoral activities to Islamabad and Rawalpindi, a private TV channel reported on Monday. The MQM-P considered as one of the main stakeholders of Sindh, particularly urban areas including Karachi and Hyderabad has now decided to reach the masses in the twin cities. Joint In-Charge of MQM-P Organizing Committee Zahid Malik chaired a meeting in which it was decided that the party would fully participate in the election campaign in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Zahid Malik said that the MQM-P would approach everyone particularly the poor, middle class and educated people to convey the party’s message. “Only the people can bring real change,” he added Earlier, the MQM-P announced its candidates for the National Assembly from Karachi.