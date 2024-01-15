SC berating PTI candidates, says Khosa

PTI senior vice president Latif Khosa on Monday assailed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for ‘insulting’ his party candidates with allocation of random symbols after Supreme Court (SC) verdict, stripping the party of its iconic symbol – bat, a private TV channel reported on Monday. Talking to journalists in Rawalpindi, the senior lawyer noted that the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict was a huge loss for democracy – which according to him – will be remembered in ages. “We moved the apex court for transparent election and a level playing field. But we were even stripped off a field,” Latif Khosa said, noting that the verdict also took away 220 members by revoking the bat symbol. He further said that the SC verdict had stripped off the fundamental rights of the people of Pakistan. However, he said, the PTI would definitely contest the election, urging the voters to fully participate in the polls.