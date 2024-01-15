Sh Rashid to contest polls from jail if arrested

Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Monday that he would contest election from prison if he was arrested by police. Talking to media outside the anti-terrorism court here, he said went on meditation (chilla) for 40 days and rendered sacrifices but did not hold any press conference. He did not complain against anyone [for registration of cases against him] and left the matter to Allah, he added. Rashid said that if he was arrested, he and [his nephew] Raashid Shafiq would contest election from jail on the symbol of inkpot and pen. He claimed that he would win with a majority in two constituencies on February 8. The people of Rawalpindi are aware of his service to them, he continued. Addressing the voters, he said it was their duty to cast vote on Feb 8. The nation was thrown into inflation and unemployment and he has embarked on a mission to salvage it, Rashid concluded.