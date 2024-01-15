Solangi categorically says elections to be held on February 8

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi categorically said on Monday that the Election Commission of Pakistan and federal and provincial governments were committed to hold general elections in the country on February 8. Using his account on social media platforms he said, “ECP is committed to hold elections on Thursday, February 8 and so are the federal and provincial governments.” He said that the federal and provincial governments would fulfil all administrative, financial and security requirements of the ECP, he added.