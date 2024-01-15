Daily Times

Pakistan’s first anti-rape crisis center inaugurated

Agencies

The first Anti-Rape Crisis Center of Pakistan was inaugurated at PIMS Hospital on Monday. During the inauguration ceremony, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, highlighted the severity of sexual violence in our society.

The Commissioner emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to combat sexual violence, declaring that collaborative efforts will be required to address this raising issue.

The Commissioner pledged ongoing support for efforts aimed at preventing and addressing sexual violence.

