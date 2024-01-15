Business as Usual

That PML(N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz decided to jump back into the campaigning ring laced with jibes at PTI’s recent loss of the bat symbol hints at how hollow her party’s electioneering has become. Weeks before the general elections, Ms Sharif stood before a spirited public rally in Okara, who had likely showed up to hear more about the historic reliefs in the pipeline and the revolutionising blueprint designed to finally take the country on a path of prosperity, and decided to launch a tirade of attacks against the founder of PTI. The injustices suffered in the past were recounted for the umpteenth time and the common man was told that the “court of fate” had finally decided to step in and “take a suo motu of Nawaz’s oppression.”

Although party mouthpieces have tried their level best to dismiss the prolonged delay in the official launch of the polls campaign and yet-to-be-revealed manifesto to efforts to ensure all concerns are addressed, their top leadership’s closed-door wheelings and dealings have become an open secret. At a time when their longtime rival is holding rallies across the length and breadth of the country; convincing masses to step out of their houses on February 8 and remember to hold them accountable afterwards, the Sharif family’s reluctance to be a part of the noisy debate speaks volumes about a looming sense of reassurance.

Leaders who vow to heal the nations should not hide behind their powerful enablers and wait for others’ predicaments to do the work for them. No matter how convenient the upcoming electoral exercise may seem, Ms Sharif still needs her voters to show up and stamp on Tiger. Simply being the last party standing is not enough. Had the PML(N) been truly resurrected, its leaders would have long presented a workable model to reduce budget deficits, increase productivity and help alleviate the misery of millions being forced to exasperate under the poverty line. Neither magical solutions nor vile banters can seal the deal. Not anymore. *