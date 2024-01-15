PKR advances for 9th session vs USD to reach 280.24

Pakistani rupee extended gains against the US dollar in the inter-bank market for the ninth consecutive session on Monday and appreciated by 12 paisas. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said in a tweet that the rupee opened at 280.36 against the dollar in the interbank market and closed at 280.24, gaining 12 paisas (+0.04percent) on a day-on-day basis. This has been the highest level of the local unit against the greenback since October 26, 2023. Overall, the local unit improved by Rs1.04 against the greenback last week while it has gained Rs6.67 during the previous nine weeks. Similarly, the rupee improved by Rs8.05 during the current fiscal year 2023-24 and Rs1.62 in the current year. The rupee gained Rs3.31 against the US dollar in December, while it shed Rs3.69 against the US dollar in November after gaining Rs6.26 (+2.23 percent) against the greenback in the month of October. The currency surged more than 6 percent in September. On the other hand, the local unit inched up against the greenback in the open market. The rupee was quoted at 280.50 for buying and 281.50 for selling, according to data provided by different exchange companies.