Djokovic ‘just another player’ for Popyrin ahead of Australian Open meeting

Few will fancy Alexei Popyrin’s chances when he takes on 10-time champion Novak Djokovic in the second round of the Australian Open but the local hope said on Monday he would treat the world number one just like any other player. Popyrin, who beat compatriot Marc Polmans 6-3 7-6(3) 6-2 in the first round, said he would push Djokovic’s achievements out of his mind and go into Wednesday’s confident that he can take down the 24-time Grand Slam champion. “Going to play against Novak is nothing different than going to play against anybody else on tour,” Popyrin told reporters. “For me it’s the same preparation. For me it’s the same mentality. I’m going in there with full confidence. “I don’t want to go in there thinking, ‘he’s probably the greatest of all time’. I admire what he’s done. He probably is the greatest of all time.