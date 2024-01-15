Mobile app introduced for matric, intermediate students

During his visit to the Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the e-service mobile application.

Mohsin Naqvi also announced the launch of a mobile app designed to unify all education boards under a single platform, directing the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to ensure its functionality across all boards within a week. Students can access the specific services of their respective boards by entering the board’s name.

The chief minister unveiled the plaque and initiated the BISE mobile app with a symbolic button press. Personally reviewing the application, he navigated through features such as e-payment, degree and result card verification, NOC issuance, and migration certificate issuance. He also observed the streamlined process for duplicate and triplicate degree issuance through the e-app. Chief Minister Naqvi commended the efficiency of degree verification for government institutions facilitated by the BISE e-app.

Speaking to the media after the app’s inauguration, Mohsin Naqvi shared his concern for students during a surprise visit to the board’s office 15 days ago. Promptly, a meeting was convened with the provincial minister and secretary to address the students’ issues. The transition from a manual to an online system has now made board services accessible online. Expressing regret that this technological advancement should have occurred earlier, Chief Minister Naqvi assured that services for all education boards would be online in the coming days. Online applications for degree confirmation, NOC, migration certificates, other documents, and online fee payment will be facilitated, enhancing student accessibility.

Acknowledging the critical need for reforms in the education sector, the Chief Minister pledged to work towards betterment despite time constraints. He emphasized the significance of providing the public with quality education and health facilities. Naqvi lauded the efforts of the entire team involved in launching the BISE Mobile App and expressed pride in the dedicated work of PITB, which is actively engaged in projects like Safe City and Hospital Information Management Systems (HIMS). Highlighting PITB’s continuous efforts in digitizing various departments, he hinted at their involvement in international projects soon.

Responding to concerns raised during the press briefing, Chief Minister Naqvi addressed issues such as extending license fee deadlines and examining smog caused by Chinese experts. He underscored that decisions regarding smog were taken in consultation with the Environment Department. The Chief Minister concluded by stating that strict actions were taken against complaints of money collection from guards in hospitals.

While biting cold and thick fog, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi embarked on an exhaustive six-hour nocturnal tour from 10 PM to 4 AM, accompanied by members of the cabinet, to assess the advancement of six development projects in the provincial metropolis.

The landscaping, drainage, and roadwork around the Shahdra flyovers project have achieved a remarkable 100 percent completion rate. The CM commended the contractor, commissioner, and Director of the General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) for their efforts, praising the high-quality roads and landscaping that have significantly enhanced the aesthetics of Shahdra Chowk.

During a media interaction, CM Naqvi acknowledged the challenges faced during the Band Road project, particularly in completing it within 120 days due to temperature constraints for asphalt laying. He assured journalists of positive news within the next 72 hours, including the release of funds to press clubs that have yet to receive them. Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir actively oversees the project, demonstrating his commitment. Additionally, he added that Mayo Hospital is set to open within the next seven days. The CM shared plans for model police stations in Lahore and throughout Punjab, ensuring that even the last police station in Rajanpur would be modeled after those in Lahore. He assessed the progress of the Imamia Colony flyover project, expressing satisfaction with the pace and announcing its opening to traffic by the end of the month.

While touring the controlled access corridor project, the CM inspected detailed progress on both packages, urging the resolution of material-related issues. He stressed the need for swift project completion, recognizing the value of every minute. Naqvi directed to expedite the opening of the corridor for traffic by January 31, disclosing completion rates of 58 percent for package one and 40 percent for package two. He observed that all panels for package one were ready, with 5,800 installed, along with the launching of all girders. For package two, 3,710 panels were installed, 6,371 panels were prepared, and the girders launch was in progress.

The CM scrutinized the emergency block of Mayo Hospital, ensuring quality checks on tiles and reviewing construction progress on various floors, including operation theaters. He directed the acceleration of finishing work while maintaining high standards. Mazar Bibi Pakdaman, with 99 percent completion, is expected to open for visitors in the next few days, offering widened roads for convenience, he added. A visit to Qurban Lines revealed the ongoing construction of police residential quarters, with the CM applauding the rapid progress and hinting at possible completion within the next ten days, focusing on the first six apartments.

The CM concluded his visit with a meeting at the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, where he reviewed progress on safe city projects in Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad. He directed the functionalization of the first phase of projects in these cities by January 31, highlighting potential savings of approximately 84 billion rupees. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the cabinet embarked on an extensive 6-hour visit to Gujranwala, inaugurating 37 police stations and five projects and inspecting the Lahore Sialkot Motorway Link Road.

The link road to Gujranwala is slated for traffic opening by January 31, accompanied by the construction of a flyover at ‘Chan Da Qila’ to connect the Expressway with GT Road, according to a handout issued on Monday. The CM commended the progress on Gujranwala’s roads, announcing the formation of a committee to finalize the design of the ‘Chan Da Qila’ Flyover. Updates on ongoing work at Gujranwala University and hospital upgrades, including the soon-to-be-completed burn unit, were shared.

The CM arrived in Gujranwala with the provincial cabinet, inspecting the Lahore Sialkot Motorway Link Road Gujranwala Expressway Project via coach, accompanied by the Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police. The CM, ministers, and officials inaugurated the upgraded People’s Colony Police Station in Gujranwala and 36 more police stations virtually. Subsequently, Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated Punjab’s third Business Facilitation Centre, Squash Academy, and Gujranwala Gymkhana at the Commissioner’s Office Gujranwala.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Punjab Information Technology Board. He assured that all NOCs for starting a new business would be provided within 14 days.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating the Gujranwala Business Facilitation Center, Mohsin Naqvi announced the imminent opening of the Gujranwala Expressway by January 31. He highlighted ongoing development projects in Gujranwala, including plans for a flyover on GT Road. He directed the commissioner to make the road from ‘Chan Da Qila’ to Aziz Cross Bridge signal-free.

The chief minister outlined progress in Gujranwala University, hospital upgrades, and the nearing completion of the burn unit. He mentioned upcoming decisions on constructing a park and stadium in Gujranwala. He expressed optimism for the continuity of projects under the incoming government.