FFC inaugurates its FACE Center at Sahiwal

Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) has inaugurated its NPO Food Security & Agriculture Center of Excellence (FACE), Sahiwal Chapter at District Sahiwal to ensure Food Security in the country through enhancing Farmer’s access to latest technology, best farming practices and quality inputs. GGM Marketing FFC, Mr Ather Javed, inaugurated the newly established center as an important step towards the agricultural community, in affirmation of FFC’s pledge of scaling up the program nationwide. The new facility has a fleet of dedicated 10 agriculture drones to support local farmers, including 14,000 locals that have already benefited from FACE initiatives. The ceremony was attended by the management of FACE, FFC, partner organizations, and the local community to mark the formal commencement of operations in the area.

COO FACE, Mr Hasan Akram highlighted the vision FACE has for the transformation of agriculture in the area and projects in near future targeting vulnerable segments, especially women folk of the area.