NAB chairman emphasizes civilized anti-corruption approach

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lieutenant General Retired Nazir Ahmed while addressing the civil bureaucrats in Sindh secretariat here today on Monday said that he wants to assure the officers that NAB will not harass them and they should openly play their key role in the development of the country. He further said that he is bringing reforms in NAB and no officer will be subjected to a media trial during the process of complaint verification and inquiry. He further said that complaints written under fictitious names or anonymous will not be accepted in NAB. He further said that he knows the bureaucrats are working under immense pressure. Adding that due to the ongoing cases in NAB, the development / construction projects get delayed which should not happen and the projects should be completed on time. Addressing the officers, he asked the civil bureaucrats to hold open Katcheries and try to solve the problems of the people by listening to them in person.

Chairman NAB announced facilitation desk will be established at Chief Secretary Sindh Office wherein concerns and complaints of officers of Govt. of Sindh will be discussed and all efforts will be made to resolve such matters on fast track basis. He further said that in order to ensure open door policy and accessibility for all monthly open hearing (Khuli Katcheri) are being conducted at NAB Offices. In the meeting, Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Fakhre Alam introduced the officers to Chairman NAB. The Chief Secretary Sindh said that there were reports of corruption in the pension fund in Sindh, in which action is being taken against the officers involved.

In the meeting, Director General NAB Sindh Javed Akbar Riaz said that during the investigation of pension fund, replied from some secretaries were called and relevant information was taken from them, on the basis of which NAB has conducted an inquiry against the relevant officers / persons. Director General NAB Sindh Javed Akbar Riaz, Chairman Planning Board Shakeel Ahmed Mangnejo, Additional Chief Secretary Home Muhammad Iqbal Memon, IG Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja, Additional Chief Secretary Local Government Manzoor Ali Sheikh, Senior Member Board of Revenue Zahid Abbasi, Chairman Anti-Corruption Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Secretary General Administration Muhammad Ali Khoso, Secretary Information Nadeem ur Rehman Memon, all the secretaries attended while all the Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners attended the meeting through video link.