Primary schools reopened after winter break with normal timings

After an extended winter break until January 14, both the public and private primary schools reopened on Monday in winter zones of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which had been in the grip of dense fog coupled with severe cold waves since early January.

Keeping in view the harsh weather conditions and health concerns of the children, the provincial government extended the winter vacations for primary schools for a week in plain areas. In addition to this, the education department also adjusted the timings of middle, high and higher secondary schools for a week to ensure the safety of students as the temperatures were continuously dropping in the province.

According to a notification from the Education department, all the primary, middle and high secondary schools would observe normal timings i.e. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. from now onward. It is pertinent to mention here that originally slated from December 23 to 31, the winter vacations have been extended for the last few years due to climate change and harsh weather conditions in January.