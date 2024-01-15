Islamabad police witness 33% surge in fine collection during four months

The Islamabad Capital Police have observed a significant uptick of 33 percent in the collection of fines related to issued challans for traffic violations during the last four months of the preceding year, in contrast to the initial eight months of 2023.

In the previous year, fines aimed at discouraging traffic violations in the federal capital were heightened following a formal notification from the Federal Ministry of Interior. This adjustment was implemented to bolster compliance with traffic rules and subsequently reduce violations.

ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan emphasized that the escalated fines are designed to uphold the implementation of traffic rules and ensure stringent compliance, thereby playing a crucial role in preventing accidents.

Islamabad police force is dedicated to enhancing awareness among citizens regarding the significance of adhering to traffic laws. The rigorous enforcement of these regulations is vital for safeguarding lives and property.

In addition to the heightened fines, the Islamabad Capital Police plan to broadcast special radio programs on FM Radio 92.4 to educate the public about traffic regulations.

Citizens are earnestly urged to respect traffic laws and actively contribute to transforming Islamabad into a safer and more civilized city.

Cricket Match

A friendly cricket match was played at the Islamabad Police Lines Headquarters cricket ground to promote a culture of healthy activities among police personnel.

This initiative, designed to encourage well-being, witnessed a spirited clash between the Islamabad Capital Police and Chakwal Police. The Chief Guest for the event was the Capital Police Officer (CPO) Security Division, with a notable presence of officials from both Islamabad Capital Police and Chakwal Police.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Chakwal Police posted a score of 216 runs in 30 overs, while the Islamabad Capital Police team managed to score 176 runs. Chakwal Police secured victory by 40 runs. Following the match, shields were distributed among the players by the CPO Security Division.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir emphasized that the cricket match serves the purpose of motivating and steering police officials towards engaging in healthy activities. He expressed commitment to sustaining such initiatives in the future, highlighting their importance in maintaining the overall well-being of the force.

Security operations

Islamabad Capital Police Security Division have successfully carried out security operations for a total of 912 national and international delegations’ arrivals and departures, along with ensuring security arrangements for 721 national and international conferences throughout the year 2023.

The Security Division efficiently managed the security responsibilities for a diverse range of events, including high-profile gatherings and diplomatic engagements. Notably, the division extended comprehensive security measures for foreign dignitaries, ambassadors, and full-profile cricket teams, ensuring a safe and secure environment, Islamabad police stated in a message on X (formerly Twitter).

This achievement underscores the Islamabad Capital Police’s unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order, particularly in facilitating the seamless conduct of significant national and international events. The Security Division’s meticulous planning and execution have been instrumental in upholding the city’s reputation as a secure and welcoming host for various gatherings on both national and global scales.

Islamabad Capital Police remain steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors, and this accomplishment serves as a testament to their professionalism and dedication.

Gamblers Arrest

Rawalpindi district police arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 25,000 stake money and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that New Town police conducted a raid and arrested six gamblers namely Shehryar, Qadir, Munir, Afzal, Niazi and Waqas, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 25,000 and other items from their possession. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.