Imran Abbas talks about his experience working in India

A-list film and TV actor Imran Abbas shares his experience of travelling to and working in the film industry of the neighbouring country, India.

In his latest appearance on actor Hina Altaf and Syed Ali’s travel podcast ‘Footprints’, actor Imran Abbas, who has had the opportunity of working across the continents, shared his experience of Mumbai, India specifically.

When asked to speak about his time in the entertainment capital of India, the ‘Amanat’ actor shared, “I really like it. I have many lovely friends over there.”

He continued, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a very dear friend of mine. Mona Kapoor – ex-wife of Boney Kapoor – was my Rakhi sister. I made so many friends over there that I think even now, my best friends are in India. So I feel very at home in Mumbai.”

“Of course, I can relate to it because irrespective of the differences, our parents migrated from there. Many of them migrated from here. So that is in your genes and memories, you’ve inherited it – and no matter how many times one would say that India is a rival or enemy country, those roots cannot be left behind,” he detailed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Abbas has entertained his fans across the border with his performance in films including ‘Creature 3D’, ‘Jaanisaar’ and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

Next, he will be seen in the Indian Punjabi flick ‘Jee Vey Sohneya Jee’, slated for worldwide release on February 16.