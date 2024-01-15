Why didn’t Reema Khan choose to pursue a career in Bollywood?

Reema Khan’s debut with the blockbuster ‘Bulandi’ marked the start of her film career in the industry.

She captivated audiences from the onset and went on to Star in 200 Films.

In addition to acting, she directed notable movies and successfully ventured into hosting television shows. Despite offers, Reema Khan opted not to explore Bollywood, unlike some other Pakistani stars such as Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar and Meera, who tried their Luck in the Indian Film Industry.

Reema said that “she always thought that her industry though smaller is more respectful and therefore never went to India. She clarified that people there do respect the Pakistani artists but many groups do not want to see Pakistanis working in Bollywood and those groups hold influence. Thus if you have to run away in the middle of the night from India to Pakistan, then that is not a great thing for an artist.”